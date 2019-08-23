Bomb squad was requested after vehicle with suspicious items located near LA Coliseum

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad was requested after a vehicle with suspicious items were located Thursday evening near the Los Angeles Coliseum.
A University of Southern California police officer reported the incident in Exposition Park.
Police dogs alerted to a suspicious smell, but no threat was found after a search and the scene was cleared.
There were no injuries reported.
