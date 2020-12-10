Woman killed in Venice Beach Boardwalk shooting was young mother of newborn, 8-year-old

Ky Alicia Thomas was just 28 years old, with a newborn son less than 4 weeks old, and an 8-year-old daughter.
Police say there was some sort of dispute involving Thomas, her boyfriend and three males last Tuesday around 5:30 p.m.
Shots were fired. When officers arrived, they found the young mother unconscious and not breathing. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Wednesday, her mother shared the family's grief.
"When her daughter came and asked me, two days after it happened, when she's doing her homework and she can't log in, she says, 'My mom is the only one who knows the log in,' and she asked me, 'Can you text in heaven?'"
If you have any information related to this incident, you're urged to contact the LAPD.