Venice Beach: Man found dead on sand, prompting police investigation

By ABC7.com staff
VENICE BEACH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was found dead at Venice Beach on Wednesday morning, prompting a police investigation.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Ocean Front Walk about 7 a.m. and found the deceased individual on the sand.

The cause of death was not immediately known. No indications of a homicide were immediately reported.

Authorities were investigating the possibility that the person was a transient.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
