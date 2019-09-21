Venice fifth grader launches fundraiser for families devastated by Hurricane Dorian

VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The worst of Mother Nature always seems to bring out the best of human nature. Ten-year-old Scarlett Johnson is proof of just that.
"On Facebook there was this thing, start a fundraiser" Scarlett said. She's raising money to help the people of the Bahamas buy food, clothing, and rebuild.
Scarlett is making videos in English and Mandarin, a language she's learned at her Venice elementary school.
It's close to her heart.
The fifth grader and her family vacationed on the Abaco Islands this summer, weeks before Hurricane Dorian hit.
"There was this one restaurant we stayed at and there was like a photo and it was completely gone," Scarlett said.
"All you can think about is the poor people who really need help," Scarlett's mother, Toni Balfour, explained. "So anything we can do with these larger organizations."
Scarlett's fundraiser through Direct Relief has raised more than $1,000.
Her family is hopeful she'll reach more people across the world with her videos.
"We know that they'll rebuild but I hope that aid can get to everybody across the spectrum. Everybody that really needs it," said Balfour.
