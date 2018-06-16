Venice purse thief caught on video

Surveillance video above shows the suspect walking into a Venice bar and snatching a purse from chair before hiding it inside his jacket and leaving the establishment. (KABC)

VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles Police Department is asking the public to help track down a man investigators think may be responsible for multiple purse thefts at Venice-area restaurants.

Surveillance video above shows the suspect walking into a bar and snatching a purse from a chair before hiding it inside his jacket and leaving the establishment.

This particular theft took place on May 28 near the corner of Venice Boulevard and Abbot Kinney Boulevard.

Police say the suspect -- described as a white man with brown hair, a beard and a thin build -- stole a purse from the same restaurant on May 25 as well.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.
