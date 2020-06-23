Venice shooting leaves 1 dead, another wounded

A shooting in Venice Monday evening left one person dead and another wounded, police said.
VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A shooting in Venice Monday evening left one person dead and another person wounded, police said.

Los Angeles police said the shooting occurred at about 9:20 p.m. near the corner of Lincoln Boulevard and Rose Avenue.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Video from the scene showed firefighters and police officers near a CVS Pharmacy.

A suspect description was not immediately available.

Details on what led up to the shooting and if it was gang related was not known.

The identity of the victims was not released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
venicelos angeles countylos angelesfatal shooting
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hollywood producer, philanthropist Steve Bing dies of apparent suicide
Pasadena cracking down on illegal fireworks
LASD places hold on autopsy results from Gardena shooting, lawyer says
Chase involving suspects in Azusa shooting ends in violent crash
NC shark attack leaves teen with 40 puncture wounds
2 injured, in custody after deputy-involved shooting in Burbank
Gov. Newsom gives sobering update as coronavirus cases rise
Show More
Santa Ana establishes curfew amid plans for protest
COVID-19 update: Officials report increase in community transmission
FDA issues warning about 9 hand sanitizers
Teen surprised with car after having to quit job due to transportation
Dr. Barbara Ferrer says she's received death threats
More TOP STORIES News