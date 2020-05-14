Coronavirus: Ventura County allows more businesses to reopen

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- Ventura County is taking steps to ease some restrictions prompted by the coronavirus pandemic and reopen more businesses.
County officials on Wednesday announced the reopening of office-based businesses, car washes, pet grooming and landscape gardening.
"As we move further into Stage 2, we must do so with caution. We must continue to practice social distancing and businesses must make modifications needed to lower the risk of COVID-19 exposure," said Public Health Officer Doctor Robert Levin in a news release. "This will help keep our numbers low so we can continue to move forward."
Although office-based businesses are allowed to reopen, telework remains strongly encouraged, according to the news release. Meanwhile, childcare for those not considered essential workers, is also included in the expanded order.
Outdoor museums, open gallery spaces and other public spaces can reopen with modifications.
Supervisors say they are following Gov. Gavin Newsom's guidelines in reopening businesses.
Businesses must meet a set of requirements and can reopen after they meet each of the steps. More details about the guidelines are available here.
Businesses that are already open under the previous order must also confirm they can meet the requirements.
Among the requirements include having a "written worksite-specific COVID-19 Prevention Plan" and post it at the business, implement those prevention measures and have an on-duty employee monitor compliance with the plan.
Health officials say they hope to increase testing for COVID-19 in Ventura County from 500 to 1,300 people a day.
As of Wednesday, the county has reported 725 coronavirus cases and 24 deaths.
