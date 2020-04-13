Ventura County sheriff's deputy arrested for destroying evidence, filing false report

A Ventura County sheriff's deputy has been arrested for allegedly destroying evidence and filing a false report in connection to a drug arrest he made last year.
By ABC7.com staff

Deputy Richard Barrios, 28, of Camarillo, was arrested for allegedly destroying evidence and filing a false report.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- A Ventura County sheriff's deputy has been arrested for allegedly destroying evidence and filing a false report in connection to a drug arrest he made last year.

Deputy Richard Barrios, 28, of Camarillo, was arrested in connection with an arrest he made on Nov. 12, 2019.

Investigators say Barrios arrested a woman on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

She was brought to the Camarillo patrol station and provided a urine sample at the deputy's request.

Barrios' presumptive test of the urine sample was negative for the presence of a controlled substance - but investigators say he threw the sample away instead of booking it into evidence.

He also allegedly wrote in his report that the woman he arrested did not provide a urine sample.

The woman was tested a few hours later by another deputy and again the sample was negative for the presence of a controlled substance. The woman was released from custody at that point.

Department officials took Barrios into custody on April 10 for destroying evidence and filing a false report. He was booked at the East County Jail Facility in Thousand Oaks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
camarilloventura countyarrestcorruptionfalse reportfalse arrest
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County confirms 31 additional deaths, 323 new COVID-19 cases
1st coronavirus stimulus checks will arrive this week: Sources
Yucaipa medical worker fighting with HOA over RV
Dr. Fauci discusses date on reopening country
Can pets contract COVID-19?
Not everyone wearing masks as required in Los Angeles
COVID-19: LA County extends 'safer at home' order
Show More
Drive-in Easter Sunday service held in Santa Ana parking lot
Coronavirus: Riverside County seeks volunteers amid staffing shortages
Coronavirus: SoCal churches hold Easter Mass without parishioners
US surpasses Italy for highest COVID-19 death toll
UK PM Boris Johnson out of the hospital
More TOP STORIES News