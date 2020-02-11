Ventura County school bus driver, 60, arrested for alleged relationship with 15-year-old girl

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- A 60-year-old Ventura County school bus driver was arrested on suspicion of lewd conduct involving a 15-year-old girl.The Ventura County Sheriff's Office says they received information that David Perez had allegedly taken steps to develop a romantic relationship with a teen.At the time the investigation was launched on Feb. 7, Perez was identified as a Pleasant Valley School District bus driver.The victim was not a student of t school district and she was not associated with his employment as a bus driver, authorities said."At this time, there is no information suggesting that he attempted to victimize any children he met in association with his job," the sheriff's office said in a written statement.Perez was arrested Monday on school district property in Camarillo prior to his shift and before children arrived to the school.He is being held on $20,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on Wednesday.Following the arrest, the Pleasant Valley School District placed Perez on administrative leave.Anyone with information about Perez being involved in an inappropriate behavior with minors is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Ryan Clark at 805-384-4721.