Ventura County search-and-rescue team member killed in 5 Fwy crash near Pyramid Lake

PYRAMID LAKE, Calif. (KABC) --
A member of the Ventura County search-and-rescue team was killed and two others are injured in a crash that involved a total of 10 patients on the 5 Freeway near Pyramid Lake amid a heavy rainstorm on Saturday.

A total of three search-and-rescue team members were involved in the collision. One of them was pronounced dead, another is in critical condition and a third suffered minor injuries, Los Angeles County fire officials said.

Seven other people were involved in the wreck. Their conditions were unknown.

It all happened on the northbound 5 Freeway at Vista Del Lago shortly after 7:30 a.m.

It's unclear what caused the crash or how many cars were involved.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
