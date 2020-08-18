Ventura hit-and-run: Driver arrested after allegedly ramming sergeant's patrol car

A suspect was arrested after allegedly ramming his vehicle multiple times into the patrol car of a Ventura County sheriff's sergeant.
VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Ventura County sheriff's sergeant was injured after his patrol vehicle was allegedly hit on purpose by a driver who fled the scene and was later arrested.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office says the suspect was driving in the area of Los Angeles Avenue and County Drive Tuesday at about 2:13 a.m. when he rammed the patrol car multiple times and took off.

Video shows the patrol car flipped on its side and the sergeant trapped inside the vehicle. Firefighters extricated the sergeant, who was treated at a hospital. He is expected to be OK.

The suspect was taken into custody when he crashed his vehicle after a short chase.

Authorities say the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Frank Avalos, has been involved in two other chases this month but has been released both times.

Avalos is being charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer.
