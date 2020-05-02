Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Officials enact changes to keep beaches safe, prevent crowding in Ventura County

Local officials are enacting a series of changes to keep the beaches safe, and most importantly, crowd-free.
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- Ventura County beaches are now the only open beaches in the Southland, but that does not mean people should head over now to beat the heat.

Local officials are enacting a series of changes to keep the beaches safe, and most importantly, crowd-free.

Police will be patrolling the beach strictly, and anyone out who is not exercising or moving will be asked to leave.

Beach parking lots are closed and street parking will only be allowed for two hours.

Those who do not comply can be hit with a $1,000 fine.
