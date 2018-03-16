Ventura County sheriff's deputies and several law enforcement agencies ended a two-month investigation into heroin delivery services that resulted in 30 arrests and the seizures of a pound of heroin, $80,000, 10 guns and three cars.Since February 2012, there have been 149 opioid overdoses in Thousand Oaks and at least 1,819 throughout Ventura County, authorities said. Most of those overdoses were not fatal and resulted from both heroin and prescription opioids. Since then, authorities in the county have been investigating drug trafficking organizations and its delivery services.In January, deputies in special units learned of a delivery service operating under the name of Art's or Flaco's and was suspected of delivering heroin multiple times a day to customers in Camarillo, Thousand Oaks, Moorpark and Simi Valley.An investigation was launched, revealing Los Angeles resident Jose Zepeda was the head of a delivery service. Heads of drug delivery services are the highest-ranking members who typically recruit and vet workers and arrange for deliveries of drugs and drug proceeds between Mexico and the United States.Zepeda, 45, was also found to be a dispatcher, who is responsible for coordinating customers' incoming orders and dispatching drivers to deliver drugs, and a part-time delivery driver.Authorities said Zepeda employed three other drivers from the Los Angeles area, identified as Ruben Correa, 34, Eduardo Garcia, 21, and Miguel Garcia, 27. During January through the beginning of March, while detectives continued to build their case against the service, all three drivers were found delivering drugs in the county.Law enforcement personnel also observed some of the drug transactions and arrested those Ventura County customers involved.During one of those investigations, Alexander Wisotsky was arrested on Feb. 26 at his Thousand Oaks home in the 500 block of West Gainsborough Road. Authorities found the 33-year-old to be in possession of heroin for reselling, cash from drug sales and 10 guns.On Jan. 12, Los Angeles detectives arrested Eduardo Garcia in Simi Valley. He was found dealing heroin and was in possession of multiple bags that equated to about 750 doses.After Eduardo Garcia's arrest, Correa and Miguel Garcia continued and did most of the drug deliveries. But on March 8, search warrants were issued for the homes of Zepeda, Correa and Miguel Garcia.Zepeda was arrested at his home in the 11500 block of Poema Place in Los Angeles, where more than $75,000 in suspected drug proceeds was found.Correa was arrested at his home in the 7600 block of Owensmouth Avenue in L.A. and was in possession of 6 ounces of heroin, about 1,500 doses worth. Miguel Garcia, who lived in the 17100 block of Roscoe Boulevard in L.A., was also found with a similar amount of heroin.In all, the investigation lead to the arrest of four delivery service members, four street-level dealers and 22 customers.All of the suspects have pending court dates and face varying sentences based on their level of involvement in the case.