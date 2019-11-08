Ventura earthquakes: 4 separate temblors hit area within 2 hours

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- An apparent earthquake swarm rattled the Ventura area Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Four different quakes hit the area between 4 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

The largest magnitude was 3.6, along with 3.5, 3.2 and 2.9 quakes.

Similar shaking was recorded in the Ventura area Thursday, with 3.4 quake and 3.3-magnitude temblors.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
