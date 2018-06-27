Ventura man arrested for sex crimes

Ventura County authorities teamed up to remove a potential sexual predator from the streets earlier this month.A joint operation conducted by the Lake Casitas Park Rangers and Ojai Police Department resulted in the arrest of a Ventura man who had texted sexually explicit pictures of himself to a person he believed was a minor.The investigation began when authorities were made aware of a note left inside a public restroom near Lake Casitas. It was addressed to anybody interested in having sexual intercourse in the restroom.After determining that 37-year-old Brian Hansen had left the note, authorities took him into custody on felony charges of sending harmful matter to a minor and arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes.Ojai detectives are encouraging anyone with additional information regarding inappropriate sexual behavior from Hansen to come forward and share it with them.