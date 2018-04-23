Ventura residents demand action on homeless after fatal stabbing

EMBED </>More Videos

Ventura residents are demanding answers and actions from the city council after a father was stabbed to death by a homeless man while eating in a restaurant with his family. (KABC)

By
VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) --
Ventura residents demanded answers and actions from the city council after a father was stabbed to death by a homeless man while eating in a restaurant with his family.

The incident happened last Wednesday. Anthony Mele, Jr. was eating at the Aloha Steakhouse with his wife and their 5-year-old daughter. Police said a homeless man entered the restaurant and stabbed Mele in the neck, apparently at random with no motive.

The 35-year-old later died from his injuries.

Suspect Jamal Jackson, 49, was arrested shortly after the incident.

Residents said the incident demonstrates the need for the city to do more to address the homeless problem. More than 60 people showed up to the city council meeting Monday night to demand action.

"Last week as we all heard this family was sitting right here at this fine establishment and someone was brutally stabbed while having dinner with his family. This has to stop," said Ventura resident Leslie Owens.

Sparks flew during the meeting as people voiced their opinions during public comment.

Hours before, residents marched in unity to City Hall to express their frustration. Many wore yellow and held signs, while other people feel homeless is too often criminalized.

"I would implore the city to solve homelessness, not just push them to a different city," Mark Vlasquez said.

Judy Alexandre, chair of the Ventura Social Service Task Force, said policing the homeless isn't the right way to go about solving the problem either. She also said it's gone up about 13 percent in the last year, and that the city's homeless population doesn't come in from other areas.

"Our problem is we began to clean up some of the parks downtown to help the downtown business," she said.

City leaders mentioned that additional cameras will be added to the areas and monitored 24 hours a day. Park ambassadors will also be added to the promenade, where the stabbing occurred, and they'll be paid for by the city.

In addition to those changes, 12 more police officers will be added to the city's force as part of an ongoing project.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbinghomelessVenturaVentura County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News