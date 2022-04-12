Gunman opens fire on 3 people following an argument outside a Ventura business

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- A gunman is on the run after shooting three people in Ventura near the 101 Freeway Monday.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of Sherwin Avenue at about 4:40 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting victim.

Ventura police say an argument that started inside a local businesses ended outside when the suspect opened fire, striking three people.

A man and woman were shot in the torso. They were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to detectives.

Another woman was shot in the arm and was also taken to the hospital. Police say she suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A description of the suspect was not available.

No further details were immediately known. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Sgt. Bill Dolan at (805) 339-4444, or call (805) 339-4416.

