'Very suspicious' fire erupts at Mar Vista strip mall that burned in 2017

Firefighters extinguished a "very suspicious" structure fire Tuesday morning at a Mar Vista strip mall that had previously burned. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
MAR VISTA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Firefighters extinguished a "very suspicious" structure fire Tuesday morning at a Mar Vista strip mall that had previously burned, officials said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded shortly before 5 a.m. to the blaze in the 3500 block of Centinela Avenue, the agency said, where one unit at the strip mall was involved in flames.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The fire was extinguished in 27 minutes, according to the LAFD, adding that the structure had burned in 2017.

Arson investigators were at the scene Tuesday as the effort to determine the cause got underway.
