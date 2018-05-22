#BREAKING Suspicious fire investigation in Mar Vista; Centinela/Palms... same building burned a year ago. @ABC7 6am! https://t.co/dx9XopNQGV — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) May 22, 2018

Firefighters extinguished a "very suspicious" structure fire Tuesday morning at a Mar Vista strip mall that had previously burned, officials said.The Los Angeles Fire Department responded shortly before 5 a.m. to the blaze in the 3500 block of Centinela Avenue, the agency said, where one unit at the strip mall was involved in flames.There were no immediate reports of injuries.The fire was extinguished in 27 minutes, according to the LAFD, adding that the structure had burned in 2017.Arson investigators were at the scene Tuesday as the effort to determine the cause got underway.