ABC7 Salutes: WW2 veteran celebrates 100th birthday by pledging 100 lap walk for charity

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If slow and steady wins the race, taking the lead is Dr. Henry Wolfe. For his 100th birthday, the World War 2 veteran plans to walk 100 laps.
"I never worry about getting old but I sure am now and believe me I feel it!" said Dr. Henry Wolfe.
Dr. Wolfe's daughter wanted to throw him the party of the century to mark this special occasion. But due to COVID-19, plans changed... and they had to improvise.
Walker in hand, this former infectious diseases expert is now raising money for the Providence Saint Joseph Foundation. His inspiration? Another veteran who raised money, doing laps in England.
"Well I heard about this Tom Cooke in England. And I thought that was a good idea if I could raise money for charity, fine!" said Dr. Wolfe. "And so far things are going along pretty well."
So instead of gifts, they're asking for donations... and thousands of dollars have already poured in. It's the perfect present for this centenarian.
So is there a secret to stay this vibrant for ten decades?
"Sheer luck," said Dr. Wolfe. "There's no secret to it. I've led a good life."
For more information, visit www.capsj.give.providence.org
