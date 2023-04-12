Veteran's memorial damaged in Boyle Heights, family pleads councilmembers for help

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A veteran's memorial at the Cinco Puntos monument in Boyle Heights was damaged and the veteran's family is pleading for help to fix it.

That memorial is the Raul Morin Square on Cesar Chavez Avenue. The square was dedicated in the 1960s to veteran and author Raul Morin. The Morin family became concerned over the lack of upkeep, vandalism and damage to the area. The most recent damage to the square impacted Morin's son, Eddie Morin. The family said it has caused Eddie Morin to end up in the hospital.

"Nobody does anything. I come to represent my husband Eddie Morin who has sacrificed a lot. To the point of getting sick," said Carolina Morin, wife of Eddie Morin.

The family said during the first week of April the iron fencing around the plaque was damaged, possibly rammed by a car. They have reported their various concerns like the torn U.S. flag on the pole, graffiti on benches and more, but nothing has been done to fix the square. That is why the family and activists went to the Los Angeles City Council meeting pleading for help to preserve the memorial.

"So we want them to also do more patrol. So that they don't continue in any way affecting these monuments. So we want more patrol, especially during Memorial Day," said Sophia Quinones, co-founder of the Boyle Heights-East L.A. Coalition.

In a statement, Councilmember Kevin De Leon who represents the 5 Points said: "The damage to monuments at our community's sacred space honoring our veterans is troubling to all of us but especially unfair to the veterans who sacrificed for our nation. My office is already engaged with LAPD on the damage that occurred there. I'm also working with the community on plans to ensure that we increase safety at the intersections around the Cinco Puntos Memorial."

