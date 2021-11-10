Veterans Day: Virtual celebration at Forest Lawn in Hollywood Hills honors those who served

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Join ABC7 on Thursday as we livestream the 62nd annual Veterans Day Celebration from the grounds of Forest Lawn in Hollywood Hills.The event will honor members of the U.S. military with a flyover, patriotic music, an invocation and benediction, a color guard and a wreath laying."It is our great honor to celebrate and memorialize the service and bravery of the members of the United States Armed Forces," said Rodolfo Saenz, a Forest Lawn spokesperson. "This year's virtual celebration will build upon the success of last year's streaming event and continue the longstanding traditions that have made Forest Lawn's Veterans Day Celebration so special over the past 62 years."