veterans day

Veterans Day: Virtual celebration at Forest Lawn in Hollywood Hills honors those who served

EMBED <>More Videos

Veterans Day 2021: SoCal honors those who served

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Join ABC7 on Thursday as we livestream the 62nd annual Veterans Day Celebration from the grounds of Forest Lawn in Hollywood Hills.

The event will honor members of the U.S. military with a flyover, patriotic music, an invocation and benediction, a color guard and a wreath laying.

"It is our great honor to celebrate and memorialize the service and bravery of the members of the United States Armed Forces," said Rodolfo Saenz, a Forest Lawn spokesperson. "This year's virtual celebration will build upon the success of last year's streaming event and continue the longstanding traditions that have made Forest Lawn's Veterans Day Celebration so special over the past 62 years."

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Watch live here on ABC7.com or wherever you stream: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV or Roku.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhollywood hillslos angelesveteransveterans daymilitary
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
VETERANS DAY
Vet who works as Rams security raises awareness of vets' mental health
LA post office to be renamed in proposal to honor of WWII veteran
Dodgers host batting practice for veterans and their families
LA County helps feed veterans and their families with food drive
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News