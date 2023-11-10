The Wall That Heals' travels the country so that communities can pay respect to those who served and paid the ultimate sacrifice during the war in Vietnam.

Volunteers, vets who lost loved ones help to bring 'The Wall That Heals' to community

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. -- The Wall That Heals is a touring replica and mobile education center created by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund. It is 3/4ths the scale of the original Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C.

John Pearson, a Vietnam War veteran and supervisor in Upper Providence Township, visited the wall on one of its various touring locations.

The name of his friend, Dennis McGuire, is on the wall.

"I've seen a lot of nasty stuff in Vietnam. But the thing that sticks out most to me in my lifetime was going to his funeral," said Pearson. "It was so emotional. That stayed with me all of my life."

Pearson decided he wanted to bring the wall closer to home. With a year's worth of preparation, 'The Wall That Heals' has finally touched down in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, for this weekend only.

Police, firefighters, township staff, and high school students helped to welcome the wall with a procession earlier this week.

Then, volunteers from Upper Providence Township pitched in to help construct the wall at Anderson Farm Park.

One man from Phoenixville, Michael Flott, carried the final piece of the wall to its destination. It bears the name of his brother, Charles L. Flott.

"It's an honor for me to be able to carry that panel," he said. "It gives you closure. It helps you recognize that you weren't alone."

The Wall That Heals will be at Anderson Farm Park from now until Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 2:00pm. The address is 499 Hopwood Rd, Collegeville, PA 19426.

To learn more, visit their website.