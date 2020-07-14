Veterans heartbroken after vandal plows truck into Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Jurupa Valley

Authorities are searching for the person who broke into and vandalized the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Jurupa Valley.
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for the person who broke into and vandalized the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Jurupa Valley.

The veterans say someone had been tampering with things all week, which forced them to replace locks and secure doors.

During this incident, they say someone plowed a truck into the back patio doors.

A jukebox, an ATM and a display case were smashed. A few small items were also taken.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
