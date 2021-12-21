Arts & Entertainment

Pico Rivera seeks to honor Vicente Fernández by naming street after legendary Mexican singer

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Pico Rivera wants to honor legendary singer Vicente Fernández by naming a street after the beloved musician.

Fernández died on Dec. 12 at the age of 81 -- after years of health issues.

Pico Rivera is looking into the possibility of renaming Sports Arena Road to "Avenida Vicente Fernández."

The Mexican icon performed multiple times at the Pico Sports Arena.

Fernández was awarded three Grammys and nine Latin Grammys and inspired a new generation of performers.

He was known for hits such as "El Rey," "Volver, Volver" and "Lástima que seas ajena," and his command of the ranchera and mariachi styles of music attracted fans far beyond Mexico's borders.

Fernández sold more than 50 million records and appeared in more than 30 films. In April 2016, he said goodbye to the stage before about 85,000 people in Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. Spectators had traveled from northern Mexico as well as the United States, Colombia and other Latin American countries for the occasion.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
