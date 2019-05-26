Man pistol-whips victim during home invasion robbery in Hacienda Heights

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are looking for a man armed with a gun after a home invasion in Hacienda Heights Saturday that left one person injured.

The robbery happened just after midnight on Flower Glen Drive near Countrywood Avenue.

Officers say the suspect pistol-whipped the victim, but no shots were fired.

It's unclear what was stolen, but the search is continuing for at least one suspect who is said to be armed and dangerous.
