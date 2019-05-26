Man pistol-whips victim during home invasion robbery in Hacienda Heights

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are looking for a man armed with a gun after a home invasion in Hacienda Heights Saturday that left one person injured.The robbery happened just after midnight on Flower Glen Drive near Countrywood Avenue.Officers say the suspect pistol-whipped the victim, but no shots were fired.It's unclear what was stolen, but the search is continuing for at least one suspect who is said to be armed and dangerous.