Victim's family accuses Gascon's office of sweetheart deal with suspect

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A local family of a murder victim is accusing the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office of making a sweetheart plea deal with a suspect in their case.

Fernando Rojo Jr. was killed in a 2016 drive-by shooting while standing on his porch.

Rudy Dominguez, the suspected getaway driver, was facing the possibility of life without parole.

Rojo's family members now claim the District Attorney's office made a deal with Dominguez for a shorter seven-year sentence. They also said a judge denied that plea deal.

RELATED: New DA George Gascon to eliminate cash bail, won't seek death penalty
EMBED More News Videos

George Gascón, who became Los Angeles County's new district attorney Monday, announced sweeping changes including shifts away from the death penalty and cash bail.


"It just seems like the criminals are getting a slap on the wrist while our family members are getting a slap in the face. Not only are we being victimized by our family member being murdered in the street, when it comes to getting justice, we're the ones being victims now," said Amy Rojo, Fernando's sister-in-law.

This all stems from new justice reforms put in place by newly elected District Attorney George Gascon.

The reforms no longer allow gang enhancement charges which would make a prisoner's sentence longer. In this particular case, the district attorney's office says they tried to get special circumstance allegations dismissed but it was denied on two different occasions.

RELATED: Crime victims' families lash out at new DA
EMBED More News Videos

L.A. County DA George Gascon's new policies are being criticized by former prosecutors and some family members of crime victims.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countysentencingmurdercourt case
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House approves Trump's $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
Newsom to extend 2 regions' stay-at-home orders
La Scala speaks out about 'discreet' New Year's dinner: 'No harm was meant'
1A, 1B and 1C: CA's vaccine phases explained
Travelers on flight to LA notified of possible COVID exposure after passenger death
Support team to be sent to LA County amid COVID-19 surge, Newsom says
Inglewood's Becky G collaborates with Banda MS, Snoop Dogg
Show More
Woman falsely accuses Black teen of stealing phone in NYC hotel
SoCal firefighters receiving COVID-19 vaccinations
Storm dumps 10 inches of fresh snow at Mountain High
OC small businesses brace for stay-at-home order to be extended
SoCal weather: Rain clearing out, sunny skies return
More TOP STORIES News