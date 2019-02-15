Newport Beach triple homicide: Victims identified after being found deceased in home

EMBED </>More Videos

A man who went to a hospital emergency room in Orange has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three adults were found dead inside a Newport Beach home.

By ABC7.com staff
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities have publicly identified the victims of a triple homicide whose bodies were found inside a Newport Beach home after the murder suspect went to an emergency room at a local hospital.

A spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff's Department, citing coroner's officials, said the victims were: Newport Beach residents Kim Nicholson, 61, and Richard Nicholson, 64; and Maria Morse, 57, of Anaheim.

The causes of death were not disclosed.

"It appears that all the involved parties were known to each other and there is no ongoing threat to the area,'' Heather Rangel, spokeswoman for the Newport Beach Police Department, said Thursday. A more specific description of the relationship between the suspect and victims has not been confirmed by authorities.

Camden Burton Nicholson, 27, was arrested and booked in connection with the Wednesday evening incident.

According to investigators, Newport Beach police received a call from Irvine police shortly before 9 p.m. requesting a welfare check at a home in the 30 block of Palazzo. Irvine authorities were in contact with a man at UC Irvine Medical Center's ER.

Officers responded to the residence, where they discovered the deceased individuals. A homicide investigation was launched.

Camden Nicholson, a Newport Beach resident, was later taken into custody.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicide investigationmurderNewport BeachOrange County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Redlands officer hospitalized after police vehicle slams into pole
Newsom, Becerra discuss Trump's national emergency declaration - LIVE
Security guard arrested after LA synagogue shooting
Women detained by border agent after speaking Spanish sue
Dog possibly thrown from roof making remarkable recovery
Off-duty LAPD detective critically wounded in Skid Row shooting
Congress OKs border deal; Trump will sign, declare emergency
Light rain lingers across SoCal on Friday
Show More
Police: 2 potential suspects in Smollett incident under arrest
Woman dies in Corona flooding
Massive tree crushes Glendale home
Opportunity rover mission ends after nearly 15 years on Mars
Sunset Bronson Studios in Hollywood evacuated amid reports of man with a gun
More News