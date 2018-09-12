Victims remembered on 10-year anniversary of fatal Metrolink crash

Victims' families, survivors and first responders gathered near the site of a fatal Metrolink crash that changes the lives of dozens of people 10 years ago.

CHATSWORTH, Calif. (KABC) --
A Metrolink train crash changed the lives of dozens of people 10 years ago.

Twenty-five people were killed and more than 100 others were injured when a Metrolink train collided with a Union Pacific freight train in Chatsworth.

A remembrance was held Wednesday to honor the victims and their families.

Victims' families, survivors and first responders gathered near the site of the crash to reflect.

The crash investigation revealed that the Metrolink train operator was texting and missed all of the warning signs before crashing head-on with the other train.

Erin Anderson and Adam Horwitz were at their jobs at a nearby school. They were literally the first two at the scene of the crash.

"I was able to help someone who survived, so I have a positive outcome from my experience of the crash," Anderson said.

"It was overwhelming what we saw, but we knew people needed help, so we made a decision to stay and to do our part," Horwitz said.

Among the victims was Tina Mosley's mother, Beverly Mosley.

"Let me tell you about my mom. She was this amazing person. Smart, energetic, beautiful, loved by so many people," Mosley said.

Since the crash, Metrolink has undergone safety improvements to its trains.
