Victorville man arrested after allegedly masturbating in front of women multiple times

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- Victorville deputies have arrested a man they say exposed himself and masturbated in front of women on multiple occasions.
Tyrone Carlis Reid Jr., 36, of Victorville was arrested Monday and booked for indecent exposure.
Deputies say the first reported incident was in December 2018 when a woman said a man pulled up next to her in a parking lot, opened his car door and began masturbating in front of her. He got out of his car with his genitals exposed and continued masturbating until another vehicle pulled up near them and he left.
Similar incidents were reported on multiple occasions in Victorville and Rancho Cucamonga, all with similar descriptions of the suspect and his vehicle.
Detectives eventually identified Reid as the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant. They found him Monday in the area of Amargosa Road and Topango Lane in Victorville.
Investigators believe there may be other alleged victims.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective C. Gomez at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff's Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Anonymous tips can be made to the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or on the We-Tip website.
