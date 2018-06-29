Victorville man arrested in murder of stepfather

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) --
A Victorville man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder in the death of his stepfather, authorities said.

San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies were called to a home in the 14600 block of Apache Drive and found the victim, 52-year-old Ramon Diaz, dead inside.

Diaz suffered multiple stab wounds. After interviewing several family members, Diaz's stepson, 43-year-old Armando Navarro, was arrested.

Navarro was booked into the West Valley Detention Center and is being held without bail.

Investigators did not immediately provide information on a possible motive in the killing.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact Det. David Lara at 909-387-3589
