Victorville man arrested in stabbing of couple at his apartment

Paramedics treated a man and woman in their 20s who were stabbed at a Victorville apartment.

By ABC7.com staff
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) --
A Victorville man is in custody, facing attempted murder charges for allegedly stabbing a couple staying at his apartment.

Deputies responded to the call around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A man and woman in their 20s said they had been stabbed while sleeping.

Deputies went into the apartment and found 46-year-old Jimmy Kendall Smith in a closet, allegedly holding a knife.

Deputies used force to detain him. He was brought to a local hospital to be treated for injuries and was to be booked for attempted murder upon his release.

The two victims, ages 21 and 24, were transported to a trauma center.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingattempted murderVictorvilleSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News