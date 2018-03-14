A Victorville man is in custody, facing attempted murder charges for allegedly stabbing a couple staying at his apartment.Deputies responded to the call around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.A man and woman in their 20s said they had been stabbed while sleeping.Deputies went into the apartment and found 46-year-old Jimmy Kendall Smith in a closet, allegedly holding a knife.Deputies used force to detain him. He was brought to a local hospital to be treated for injuries and was to be booked for attempted murder upon his release.The two victims, ages 21 and 24, were transported to a trauma center.