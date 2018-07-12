Police arrested a 14-year-old Victorville boy on Wednesday morning for allegedly impersonating a peace officer.Deputies with the Victorville Police Department responded to a home in the 12400 block of Kirkwood Drive after San Bernardino County probation officers discovered numerous items inside indicating the teen was impersonating a peace officer.The items included uniform shirts outfitted with San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department patches, a metal badge from another Southern California law enforcement agency and uniform pants.The boy was in violation of probation following a March 6 arrest for the same crime.Authorities removed the items from the home and booked them as evidence while the suspect was booked at High Desert Juvenile Detention Center.Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.