VIDEO: 10-year-old boy leads police on 20-minute pursuit in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KABC) -- Most kids worry about homework, but in Oklahoma City, one kid had more pressing issues after apparently leading police on a chase.The 10-year-old boy could barely see over the steering wheel as he led police on a 20 minute pursuit. The car was allegedly stolen from the boy's aunt.Police eventually stopped the car, which had suffered several flat tires from collisions during the chase.Officers took the boy into custody.No word what's next for him.