School officer at Hemet's West Valley High School assaulted by student after fight erupts on campus, police say

A school officer was assaulted and five students were arrested after a fight broke out at a Hemet high school Wednesday afternoon. (Troy Gear/Facebook)

HEMET, Calif. (KABC) --
A school resource officer at a high school in Hemet was assaulted after a fight involving several students broke out on the campus Wednesday afternoon, police said.

According to Hemet police, students at West Valley High School began fighting each other at approximately 1:15 p.m.

Video shows dozens of students involved in the altercation as additional officers were called to the scene.

The school resource officer ended up on the ground with a student after attempting to stop the student from assaulting another student, police said.

The school resource officer was kicked and punched in the back by another student.

Five students -- four juveniles and one adult -- were arrested.

The students arrested face several charges, including assaulting school staff, assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, and resisting arrest by threat or violence.

No one was seriously hurt in the altercation.
