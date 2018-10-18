A school resource officer at a high school in Hemet was assaulted after a fight involving several students broke out on the campus Wednesday afternoon, police said.According to Hemet police, students at West Valley High School began fighting each other at approximately 1:15 p.m.Video shows dozens of students involved in the altercation as additional officers were called to the scene.The school resource officer ended up on the ground with a student after attempting to stop the student from assaulting another student, police said.The school resource officer was kicked and punched in the back by another student.Five students -- four juveniles and one adult -- were arrested.The students arrested face several charges, including assaulting school staff, assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, and resisting arrest by threat or violence.No one was seriously hurt in the altercation.