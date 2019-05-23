VIDEO: 88-year-old woman punched in face outside southwest Houston grocery store

HOUSTON -- Police are searching for a man seen on video punching an 88-year-old woman outside of an H-E-B grocery store in southwest Houston.The assault was captured on surveillance video, showing Mary Rutkowsky getting knocked to the ground outside the store on Buffalo Speedway in early March.Rutkowsky was seen leaving the store with her daughter when a man standing near a flower display hit her on the head.Rutkowsky's daughter turned around to help as the suspect walked away pushing a wheelchair.Police say they have not made any arrests yet.