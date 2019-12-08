Video: Amazon delivery man leaves package on porch of Garden Grove home, steals umbrella

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- There's no shortage of instances involving porch pirates who steal packages from people's porches, but one Amazon delivery man did something unexpected.A Garden Grove homeowner sent Eyewitness News Ring doorbell video that captured the moment that the man was delivering a package in the rain. He can be seen leaving the package on the doorstep and even taking a picture of it.But then, he spots an umbrella sitting on the porch by the front door and walks away with it.The homeowner email the video to ABC7 with the following message: "What the hell is going on? Lol."