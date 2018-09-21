Dramatic new video shows a woman in the middle of a bizarre restaurant fight that turned into a police chase and standoff in west Houston.Police say three women got into an argument and fight at Miyako's restaurant at 6300 Westheimer around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.The manager of the restaurant told Eyewitness News that the place was left a total mess after one of the women started throwing glass.Exclusive video from inside the restaurant shows two women throwing punches and pulling hair for about a minute before the fight was taken outsideAnother video clip shows one of the women coming back inside the restaurant and sitting at the bar, arguing with the manager.Moments later, the woman was caught on camera throwing drinking glasses and beers across the bar, hitting a fish tank and shelf.The woman was also spotted smashing a wine bottle on her way out, causing the flying glass to cut an employee on the arm. Several customers were seen running out of the way.When police arrived, the woman jumped in her car and allegedly tried to run over an officer. He was able to get out of the way and she took off.The woman then led police on a slow-speed chase that ended about 11 miles away at her home off Pinemont and Ella.Authorities tell Eyewitness News she pulled into the driveway and just sat there, playing on her phone and ignoring commands from officers to get out of the vehicle.After more than 10 minutes, police finally punched out the driver's side window and removed her, HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said.The suspect kicked, yelled and refused to cooperate. Police were able to put her in the back of a patrol car, but they had to use leg restraints so she couldn't hurt herself or kick officers.The Harris County district attorney will determine what charges she may face.