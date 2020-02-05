Video appears to show man dragging woman's body toward dumpster in El Monte

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are investigating after a woman's body was found in a dumpster in El Monte Tuesday morning.

El Monte police responded to a "suspicious circumstance" call in the 3300 block of Maxson Road at approximately 10:25 a.m. after the caller indicated a man was dragging a female body toward the dumpsters, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

It is believed surveillance video released shows the man pushing a container with the woman's body inside.

The body was later found inside a dumpster by El Monte police, authorities said.

Investigators say they're questioning a suspect, but have not made an arrest. They're working to establish the exact relationship between the victim and the suspect.

The victim's cause of death is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
