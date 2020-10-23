Allegedly armed man shot, killed by San Bernardino police during struggle captured on video

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=7140877" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An investigation was underway in South L.A. after police say two groups shot at each other, prompting at least one officer to open fire.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who was police say was armed with a gun was shot and killed by an officer outside a liquor store in San Bernardino following a physical altercation that was captured on camera late Thursday night.The shooting occurred outside the King Tut Liquor store near the intersection of Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue at about 11:30 p.m.Police received a call of the man, later identified as 35-year-old Mark Matthew Bender Jr. of San Bernardino, jumping on cars in the parking lot.When the officer responded to the scene by himself, the man refused commands, according to authorities. The officer called for backup, but additional officers had not yet arrived.Video shows the officer taking the man to the ground and briefly get on top of the man's back.As the struggle continues, the man appears to resist and reach for an item in his waistband or pocket before getting up. Police later confirmed that the man had a gun, which was found at the scene.The officer then takes a few steps back and opens fire. Multiple gunshots are heard in the video.The video does not show the beginning of the incident.It is unclear if the officer was injured in the strugglr.Police cordoned off the area where the shooting took place and a small crowd gathered nearby, with some confronting officers."Dude was coming out and he started fighting that dude, and the dude tried to get up and all we heard was 'bam bam bam bam,'" a witness said. "He shot the man. The police shot that man."One woman was heard yelling near the scene, with several people running over the console her.Emotions boiled over as multiple people were seen shouting at officers."That young man was shot for nothing. The paramedics are still not here -- it's been past 15, 20 minutes." said Gregory James Robinson. "Something needs to be done about San Bernardino PD doing this to people."A press conference Friday morning became heated as members of the community shouted questions at a police sergeant who was providing information on the incident. People could be heard shouting about why the man was shot and questioning why the officer allegedly had his gun drawn as he was exiting his police cruiser.The sergeant, however, said the officer's weapon was holstered until he got up during the scuffle and opened fie.