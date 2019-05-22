VIDEO: Armed man robs woman at Santa Ana ATM

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman trying to get money from an ATM had a frightening encounter with an armed robber in Santa Ana.

Santa Ana police released surveillance video that shows a man robbing the woman at gunpoint.

She was using the ATM outside the Bank of America on Main Street and Saint Andrew Place.

The suspect pulled a handgun from his waistband, and there was a short struggle before the victim gave the man the money.

He got away in a dark-colored, early 2000's Chevy Silverado.

Police say it happened three weeks ago. Anyone with information is urged to contact Santa Ana police.
