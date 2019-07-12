HARBOR CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- New bodycam footage released Friday shows a suspect, who was on probation for resisting arrest, being wounded in an officer-involved shooting in Harbor City earlier this year.
The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on May 27 near 254th Street and Marigold Avenue after the Los Angeles Police Department received a shots fired call.
Responding officers from the gang unit say they saw a man - later identified as 23-year-old Kenneth Alonso Rosales, who police say is a known gang member - with a rifle walking down the street.
The video shows officers chasing after Rosales as he runs down 253rd Street toward Petroleum Avenue.
The chase continues as officers order Rosales to drop the rifle. One officer was recorded telling the other officers that Rosales dropped the rifle in an alley.
While the suspect continued to flee, officers opened fire, striking Rosales.
He was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to LAPD. No officers were injured.
Police say Rosales has a lengthy criminal history, which includes assault with a deadly weapon and felony weapons possession. At the time of the shooting, he was on summary probation for resisting arrest and driving under the influence.
Rosales has now been charged with murder, ex-convict in possession of a firearm and gang enhancements.
BODYCAM VIDEO: Armed suspect on probation wounded in officer-involved shooting in Harbor City
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News