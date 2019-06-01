VIDEO: Armed suspects break into home along Mullholland Drive

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Frightening new surveillance video has been released of a home break-in along Mullholland Drive in the Valley, and investigators are working to find out if it could be connected to others in the area.Police say about 20 people were renting a house and having a party when the armed men broke into the guest house.The Los Angeles Police Department said the three suspects waited for the people in the house to fall asleep, then woke them up at gun point around 4 a.m.ABC7 was told electronics and jewelry were stolen from the partygoers, and the men jumped into a getaway car that was waiting for them on Mulholland Drive.The house is gated and there's fencing around the property, which the suspects jumped over, authorities said.While police aren't sure if these suspects are part of a bigger home invasion ring, they are seeing an increase in brazen crimes.The suspects are described as men in their 20s. There is a possible getaway car that was caught on a surveillance camera from another property along Mulholland around that time.If you recognize the men in the video or the suspected getaway car, you're urged to call the LAPD.