WOOLSEY FIRE

VIDEO: Authorities give 9 am update on Woolsey Fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities give the latest update on the Woolsey Fire at 9 a.m. on Nov. 10.

Related Topics:
Woolsey Firebrush firewildfireLos Angeles CountyVentura County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WOOLSEY FIRE
CA firefighter advocate hits back at Trump's threat to withhold funding
'Bachelor' mansion threatened by Woolsey Fire
2 arrested for looting in Ventura County evacuation zone
Good news, California: Stanley the Giraffe is OK!
Woolsey Fire now 70,000 acres as it burns in LA-Ventura County area
More Woolsey Fire
Top Stories
Woolsey Fire now 70,000 acres as it burns in LA-Ventura County area
Evacuation orders and road closures for Woolsey, Hill fires
CA firefighter advocate hits back at Trump's threat to withhold funding
2 arrested for looting in Ventura County evacuation zone
2 deaths in Malibu possibly related to Woolsey Fire
List of homes burned by the Woolsey Fire
Good news, California: Stanley the Giraffe is OK!
'Bachelor' mansion threatened by Woolsey Fire
Show More
Rouda declares victory over Rohrabacher in 48th District race
VIDEO: Woman drives through flames to flee Malibu wildfire
Camp Fire in Butte County grows to 100,000 acres with 20 percent containment
Dozens of Malibu homes destroyed by Woolsey Fire
Woolsey Fire gets closer to Pepperdine
More News