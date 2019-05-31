VIDEO: Beauty store bandits hit Ulta in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- You may be able to help police catch some beauty store bandits.

Authorities say the thieves ripped off the Ulta Beauty store on North Euclid Street in Anaheim on Feb. 24.

Police released video hoping someone would recognize the suspects.

Anaheim police say pay special attention to their clothing, shoes and jewelry.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.
