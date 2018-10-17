The driver of a BMW lost control on Ventura Boulevard in Studio City, jumped the curb and ran over a sleeping homeless man, and it was all caught on video.The incident happened Wednesday around 1:15 a.m. near Riverton Avenue. A photographer's dash cam happened to be rolling at the scene.Afterward, a few people ran over to help. The fire department responded and removed the victim from under the car.The homeless person was rushed to the hospital in stable, but critical, condition.The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.