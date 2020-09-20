VIDEO: Bobcat Fire spawns 'smokenado' near Big Pines amid strong winds

A "smokenado" was captured on camera twisting into the sky near Big Pines as the nearly 100,000-acre Bobcat Fire continued to rage.
A "smokenado" was captured on camera twisting into the sky near Big Pines as the nearly 100,000-acre Bobcat Fire continued to rage nearby.

The incredible video was caught near Big Pine Highway and Largo Vista.

Strong, erratic winds have been a major factor in spreading the blaze, which erupted in the Angeles National Forest on Sept. 6.

WATCH: Meteorologist Dallas Raines breaks down how 'fire tornados' form during wildfire events
Though Southern California is no stranger to wildfires, one natural phenomena that can occur amid the smoke and flames can still be an usual sight.



Fire officials say those winds have been fueling the blaze as it moves north.

The raging inferno continued its march Sunday across the San Gabriel Mountains and burned semi-rural properties in the community of Juniper Hills. The fire scorched 99,428 acres as of Sunday morning.

Containment of the blaze remains at 15%. Full containment is not expected until Oct. 30, officials say.

RELATED: Two weeks after Bobcat Fire erupts in Angeles National Forest, 99K-acre blaze turns area into smoky wasteland
Two weeks after the Bobcat Fire erupted in the Angeles National Forest, the 99,428-acre blaze has left a path of destruction in the San Gabriel Mountains region.

