Body cam footage shows San Bernardino County firefighters battling Victorville fire

EMBED </>More Videos

A firefighter's body cam caught all the action as he walked into a burning building in Victorville. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) --
A firefighter's body cam caught all the action as he walked into a burning building in Victorville.

San Bernardino County firefighters went into attack mode against a residential fire that happened Sunday in the 14000 block of Coalinga Road.

The fire department posted the dramatic video on its Facebook page on Saturday.

Watch the full video below:
EMBED More News Videos

Raw body camera footage captures San Bernardino County firefighters inside a Victorville house fire.



Firefighters were able to knock down the fire in about 25 minutes. One child was treated for smoke inhalation. No firefighters were hurt.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house firecaught on camerafirefightersfireVictorvilleSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News