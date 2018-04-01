VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) --A firefighter's body cam caught all the action as he walked into a burning building in Victorville.
San Bernardino County firefighters went into attack mode against a residential fire that happened Sunday in the 14000 block of Coalinga Road.
The fire department posted the dramatic video on its Facebook page on Saturday.
Watch the full video below:
Firefighters were able to knock down the fire in about 25 minutes. One child was treated for smoke inhalation. No firefighters were hurt.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.