VIDEO: Bodycam footage released in LAPD shooting that left armed suspect, innocent bystander dead in Van Nuys

EMBED </>More Videos

Bodycam footage was released surrounding a fatal police shooting in Van Nuys that left a suspect and an innocent bystander dead last month. (Warning: Some may find this video disturbing)

Graphic video warning: Some may find this content disturbing.
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police released graphic bodycam footage showing a police shooting in Van Nuys that left a knife-wielding suspect and an innocent bystander dead last month.

The LAPD showed the graphic video during a press conference Tuesday morning. The footage was recorded on body-worn cameras from the officers involved in the incident.

The incident occurred on June 16, when officers with LAPD's Van Nuys Division received a radio call about a man who had stabbed his ex-girlfriend with a knife, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said.

Responding officers confronted Guillermo Perez outside of a church on Tyrone Avenue. Perez was holding a metal folding chair and a large knife, Moore said.

Officers told him to drop the knife, but he ignored their commands. That's when police fired bean bag rounds at Perez, Moore said.

"He moved away from officers and grabbed an innocent bystander who was standing nearby. Perez began to cut the innocent bystander's throat with a knife. That's when three officers shot at Perez to stop his actions and prevent him from killing the hostage," the chief said.

Officers fired 18 rounds, and Perez was shot and killed. The innocent bystander, 49-year-old Elizabeth Tollison, was struck twice by police gunfire, and she later died at a hospital, Moore said.

As a reminder my remarks today are not a judgement of the actions of the involved officers. There is much more work remaining and only upon the full review of the investigation will I be in a position to provide my recommendations on the actions of those involved.

Moore said there's much more work to be done in the investigation before he is able to provide recommendations on the actions of the officers involved.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingofficer-involved shootingpolice shootingstabbingbody cameraslapdVan NuysLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Van Nuys stabbing suspect shot, killed by police
Top Stories
Gardena, Lynwood shooting suspect sought after killing 2, officials say
Robbery investigated at French Montana's Hidden Hills home
Armed man barricades himself in sheriff's vehicle in Montebello
Police kill homeowner after he killed intruder in his home
'M.A.S.H.' star Alan Alda reveals he has Parkinson's
Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts to disrupt elections
Brush fire damages apartments in Newhall
San Pedro big rig crash blocks lanes on Vincent Thomas Bridge
Show More
Stargazers check out closeness of Mars at Griffith Observatory
Chipotle gives away free guac on National Avocado Day
Robbery suspects flee moving vehicle in Watts
Photos from the wildfires across California
Power outage interrupts game at Dodger Stadium
More News