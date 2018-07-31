VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Los Angeles police released graphic bodycam footage showing a police shooting in Van Nuys that left a knife-wielding suspect and an innocent bystander dead last month.
The LAPD showed the graphic video during a press conference Tuesday morning. The footage was recorded on body-worn cameras from the officers involved in the incident.
The incident occurred on June 16, when officers with LAPD's Van Nuys Division received a radio call about a man who had stabbed his ex-girlfriend with a knife, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said.
Responding officers confronted Guillermo Perez outside of a church on Tyrone Avenue. Perez was holding a metal folding chair and a large knife, Moore said.
Officers told him to drop the knife, but he ignored their commands. That's when police fired bean bag rounds at Perez, Moore said.
"He moved away from officers and grabbed an innocent bystander who was standing nearby. Perez began to cut the innocent bystander's throat with a knife. That's when three officers shot at Perez to stop his actions and prevent him from killing the hostage," the chief said.
Officers fired 18 rounds, and Perez was shot and killed. The innocent bystander, 49-year-old Elizabeth Tollison, was struck twice by police gunfire, and she later died at a hospital, Moore said.
Moore said there's much more work to be done in the investigation before he is able to provide recommendations on the actions of the officers involved.