Police looking for suspect who assaulted man at Times Square subway station

EMBED </>More Videos

The NYPD released surveillance video of the attack.

NEW YORK --
Police are searching for the suspect who beat up a fellow subway rider in a brutal attack at a subway stop in New York City.

The incident happened Feb. 28 at about 6:30 p.m. at the 42 Street/Times Square subway station in Manhattan.

Police say the attacker approached the 22-year-old male victim from behind and punched him several times in the face and body.

He knocked the victim to the floor where he also kicked him. The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim was treated at the scene by EMS for bruising and swelling to his face as well as two chipped teeth.

The NYPD describes the attacker as a male Hispanic in his 30s, around 6 feet tall and weighing around 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray overcoat, a white shirt with a dark colored striped tie, dark colored pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
subwayattacktimes squareu.s. & worldbeatingcaught on videosearchNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News