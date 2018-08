A pair of bulls in the California city of Fremont were seen on video fighting in the middle of the street.Neighbors woke up to an actual bull fight in their front yards. When police arrived, the bulls had dented cars, broken fences and smashed planters.Police were able to contact the bulls' owner who picked them up and took them home.Police wrote two tickets to the owner for $100, one for each bull. He will also be responsible for any damages.